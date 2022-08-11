Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham(Ebru Yildiz | Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!

They will be performing November 21.

The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale August 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Montgomery County unveils 'Safe Exchange Zone'
Montgomery County unveils 'Safe Exchange Zone'
Montgomery County Safe Exchange Zone
Montgomery County Safe Exchange Zone
If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head...
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem