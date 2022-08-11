Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

Advertise
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

