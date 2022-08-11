Montgomery Zoo introduces new sloth named Odysseus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth.

According to the Zoo, Odysseus is a 4-year-old Hoffman’s two-toed sloth who came to the zoo from Ark Encounter in Kentucky.

Hoffman’s Two-toed Sloths are named after German naturalist Karl Hoffman (1823-1859). Their native habitats are in Central and South American countries Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

So how slow are these cute creatures? Zoo officials say they move at about .46 feet per second but can move 50% faster when excited.

While sloths might appear slow due to laziness, their lack of speed is due to surviving on a low-energy diet of leaves, buds, tender twigs, young plant shoots, fruits, and flowers.

The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth. ((Source: Montgomery Zoo))

Odysseus is not much on mornings, according to the zoo, but is curious when he wakes up.

“Sloth are a species that both keepers and the public loves – so when there were some looking for new homes from other zoos, we thought them to be the perfect choice,” Animal Care Manager Andi Clason said.

For now, Odysseus’ temporary home is the exhibit by the Jaguars. Odysseus will eventually move to the Ring-tailed Lemurs’ current exhibit. The Lemurs themselves are moving to Monkey Island.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.