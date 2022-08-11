Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Zoo introduces new sloth named Odysseus

Meet Odysseus, the newest edition to the Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the...
The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth.((Source: Montgomery Zoo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth.

According to the Zoo, Odysseus is a 4-year-old Hoffman’s two-toed sloth who came to the zoo from Ark Encounter in Kentucky.

Hoffman’s Two-toed Sloths are named after German naturalist Karl Hoffman (1823-1859). Their native habitats are in Central and South American countries Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

So how slow are these cute creatures? Zoo officials say they move at about .46 feet per second but can move 50% faster when excited.

While sloths might appear slow due to laziness, their lack of speed is due to surviving on a low-energy diet of leaves, buds, tender twigs, young plant shoots, fruits, and flowers.

The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the...
The Montgomery Zoo introduced the latest edition to its host of animal exhibits, Odysseus, the two-toed sloth.((Source: Montgomery Zoo))

Odysseus is not much on mornings, according to the zoo, but is curious when he wakes up.

“Sloth are a species that both keepers and the public loves – so when there were some looking for new homes from other zoos, we thought them to be the perfect choice,” Animal Care Manager Andi Clason said.

For now, Odysseus’ temporary home is the exhibit by the Jaguars. Odysseus will eventually move to the Ring-tailed Lemurs’ current exhibit. The Lemurs themselves are moving to Monkey Island.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Spice up your weekend
Spice up your weekend with a BBQ cook off
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
LaJeromeny Brown
New court date set for man accused of killing Huntsville STAC agent
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham