Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check, state police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a man during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check at a hospital in Dayton, state police said in a news release.

According to several neighboring law enforcement departments, Burton is engaged and was set to get married next weekend.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt requested state police handle the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

State police said Burton was shot when she responded to a 6:30 p.m. call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. Burton located the vehicle – a moped driven by a man – and stopped it.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee.

Burton’s K-9 partner Brevl was used to conduct an open-air sniff around the moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“While officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Officer Burton was struck by the gunfire,” state police wrote in a news release late Wednesday.

Other officers on the scene returned fire and chased Lee on foot until he was apprehended, police said. He was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and later transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Burton was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and later airlifted to another hospital in Dayton, where she was listed in “very critical condition,” according to state police.

Burton has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

The investigation is ongoing. Lee was arrested and the Wayne County prosecutor will determine criminal charges upon review of the case.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

Latest News

Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump's home
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump's home
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
Portable toilets damage cars on highway
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US