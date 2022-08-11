Advertise
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE (8/11/22, 7:53 a.m.) - The Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued by the Opp Police Department for Gary Richard Thien, 68, has been cancelled.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person.

Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL.

The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gary Richard Thien, please contact the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511 or call 911.

