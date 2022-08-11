Organization helping performing artists get busking permits in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nonprofit organization is helping local visual and performing artists obtain their busking permits.

Hilltop Howlers president Bob McGough advocated for the City Council to pass an ordinance in May to allow people to showcase their talents downtown in public spaces.

“The more people we get involved in it now, it’s going to build a good foundation to where in the coming years we’re going to have a great downtown busking system,” McGough said.

So far, McGough has helped 18 artists complete their paperwork for their permits, expecting to help more on Aug. 24.

Artists like Kevin King with King’s Canvas say the permits benefit all parties involved.

“It helps the city because they get a chance to get revenue from it,” King said, “It also helps the artists because they get the chance to make a living off of it.”

King added artists can attract more foot traffic for local brick-and-mortar businesses, saying it can cause more “repeat tourists” to come back to see the artists and visit the places they really enjoyed on their previous visit.

“The artist is literally a sustainer of life,” he said, “And so as far as arts and entertainment is concerned, it’s vital for our quality of life.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.