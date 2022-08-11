Advertise
Pack Leader training dogs and changing families

After a long career in canine search and rescue, Steve Driscoll is still with the dogs. Now he...
After a long career in canine search and rescue, Steve Driscoll is still with the dogs. Now he runs a canine boarding and training center in Hope Hull, AL.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Driscoll has spent most of his life helping others. Sometimes it’s people, sometimes it’s dogs and sometimes it’s both.

“I joined the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Search and Rescue team,” said Driscoll, owner of Pack Leader K9 Boarding and Training. “I was with them for 20 years and deployed all over the world as a K-9 specialist.”

He and his canine teammates saw a lot.

“My dog found a 2-year-old buried for six days in Haiti,” he said.

When Driscoll retired from the fire department, he moved from the Miami area to Hope Hull, Alabama. Different state, but the same passion for pups. He and his wife bought some land and started Pack Leader.

“People have told me I’ve changed their lives. What I offer is a month-long board and train. It may be longer for more advanced work,” he said.

You drop your dog off and he trains them for 30-plus days.

“It’s patience. It’s consistency, a lot of repetition. You can’t ask the dogs what they are thinking but I understand the dogs fairly well.”

The kennels are usually packed. He trains all sizes and breeds. He says most of the dogs are puppies but he won’t turn anyone away.

“My goal is to make the dog’s life better and the human’s life better,” said Driscoll.

If the owner wants the training to last, they need to buy in.

“In a month, when you come back, I teach you how to continue the training.”

He has a love for people and pets, the perfect combination for the Pack Leader.

