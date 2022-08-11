Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Realtor guides first-time home buyers amid higher interest rates

Realtor Bo Evans said interest rates hover at around 5.5%.
Realtor Bo Evans said interest rates hover at around 5.5%.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Months ago, it felt nearly impossible for some first-time homebuyers to even find a house. The competition was stiff.

We probably looked at, I’d say upwards of almost 30 houses,” said first-time buyer Jake Simonetti. “You would get excited, and then, you know, you’d get beat by somebody who’s offering 20-grand over in cash.”

While the market is still brisk, it is also changing. Now, the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors reports more homes on the market. A new hurdle is higher interest rates, especially for first-time buyers.

The Federal Reserve upped interest rates by 0.75% last month in an attempt to get a handle on inflation.

Realtor Bo Evans said interest rates hover at around 5.5%. Over his 31 years in real estate, Evans said that is not incredibly high – but it will certainly affect some buyers.

“There are people, obviously that could afford three months ago that probably can’t that need to put off for a little while and see what happens,” he said. “Maybe save a little bit more money for down payment.”

Evans recommends first-time buyers save up and show some a little patience.

“To see if the rates kind of come back down a little bit,” he shared. “A lot of people are expecting that this time next year.”

He explained buyers should also work on their credit score.

Another tip is to look at the cost you are willing to spend to rent a property. Then, search for homes that have a similar mortgage payment.

While it can be a little tricky for first time buyers, it is all about making strategic decisions that you can afford.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Montgomery police held a news conference on an ongoing narcotics operation on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montgomery police partnering with feds in ongoing drug operation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide

Latest News

Authorities say Gary Richard Thien has been missing for a week.
Search underway for missing man, 68, from Opp
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County
Redland Middle School opens in Elmore County