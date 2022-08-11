Search underway for missing man, 68, from Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for an Opp man.

Gary Richard Thien, 68, was last seen on August 3 in the area of West Paulk Drive in Opp, according to officials.

Thien is described as 5′10″ tall with hazel eyes, brown hair and weighing about 185 lbs. Authorities say he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Opp Police Department at 493-4511.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.