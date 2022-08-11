Advertise
Search underway for missing man, 68, from Opp

Authorities say Gary Richard Thien has been missing for a week.
Authorities say Gary Richard Thien has been missing for a week.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for an Opp man.

Gary Richard Thien, 68, was last seen on August 3 in the area of West Paulk Drive in Opp, according to officials.

Thien is described as 5′10″ tall with hazel eyes, brown hair and weighing about 185 lbs. Authorities say he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Opp Police Department at 493-4511.

