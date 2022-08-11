Advertise
Spice up your weekend with a BBQ cook off

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here and what better way to spend it than eating barbecue?

It’s that time of year again for the 3rd annual Midtown YMCA Tailgate BBQ Cook Off. There will be family fun, music and more. We can not forget, there will be several teams making barbecue for you to try. Barbecue chicken, ribs, sides and desserts will be served during the cook off. This event is Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

The City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs Youth Day Festival is also happening on Saturday at Union Station in downtown Montgomery. There will be food trucks, a kids zone, arts & crafts vendors, and a youth entertainment showcase. The fun begins at 11 a.m.

Also happening this weekend, Yoga on the Green at the Shoppes at Eastchase. You can enjoy a cruise on the Harriott II for a dinner or Sunday Blues Cruise. Down in Troy, the Back to School Bash is happening in downtown. There will be face painting, goody bags, school supplies and more.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

