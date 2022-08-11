Two more active days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more days of high rain chances are on the way before some welcome changes arrive just in time for the weekend.

With the tropical air mass still in place, scattered to numerous rain and thunderstorms will again develop and push through during the afternoon and evening hours both today and tomorrow.

Rain chances come down this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Overall coverage will vary slightly, but 60-70% should do it. So it’s not technically guaranteed rain, but elevated chances of getting wet are certainly in the forecast for everyone. Any storms that develop could turn strong with brief high wind gusts, torrential rainfall and vivid lightning. Severe weather will certainly not be the norm.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy and very muggy. Daytime highs will generally be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today and tomorrow.

A few showers and storms Saturday, but Sunday is dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Then come the changes...

The upcoming weekend will be drier with a 20-30% chance of rain. Not only that, but the mugginess will come down a little bit as well. That’s courtesy of a cold front that will sag south of the area Friday night. That frontal passage will be followed by high pressure moving in from the north. The result? A mainly quiet weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

The mugginess comes down slightly this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The start of next week will likely be dry as well. However, as soon as Tuesday the chance of seeing rain and storms goes right back up. Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 90s for much of next week.

