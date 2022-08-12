3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning brought an end to a violent night in Birmingham. Three separate crime scenes and four deaths between 10:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m.

The first three deaths occurred within blocks of one another. Police have not said whether or not the incidents were connected.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Police arrived at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Place W in Ensley. A man and a woman were both found shot to death after what police believe was a domestic assault.

Minutes later around 10:49 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 2800 block of 29th Place Ensley. Police say they think the victim was targeted.

Later that night, around 1:45 a.m. a man was shot to death while sitting in a car in the 900 block of 4th Ave W.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases at this time.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement the morning after the murders:

“Our city suffered a night of senseless violence which claimed four lives. A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home. That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.

A parked car, a porch, a private home. These are places we don’t expect police to simply “patrol.” These three cases represent the need for the people of our community to examine what is happening. Once again and far too often, individuals shoot away what they see as a problem or conflict.

Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime.

But each of us must ask the question: what am I willing to do to change the situation? As a community, as families, as individuals, we must act responsibly and demand responsibility from those we influence and interact with in our daily lives.”

