Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting.

The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years.

“I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with the Alabama Democratic Conference and party.

The slated candidates include business analyst Tabitha Isner.

“Every year that we don’t have a party that is fighting for every seat is another year that the GOP has unquestioned dominance,” said Isner.

Another candidate is the city of Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ liaison, Josh Coleman.

“From the early days of helping my grandma do some union organizing all the way up to when I was able to cast my first vote,” said Coleman.

The Alabama Democratic Conference also has a candidate they are supporting. That’s Huntsville reverend and vice chair of the conference Randy Kelley.

“He has more experience, more knowledge, more involvement at the national and local level,” said Reed.

Reed sees Kelly moving the party forward by attracting more party diversity.

“You can’t build a Democratic Party without involving white people,” he said. “That’s what’s wrong with it now. Too many whites left.”

Each candidate has a different vision for the party. Coleman says he plans to connect with people across the state.

“We have to have a strategy for each county and elevate voices in their own community,” said Coleman.

And Isner wants the party more policy-focused.

“I want to see the party talking about the grocery tax, talking about voting rights,” she said.

The elected chair will lead the state’s Democratic Party for the next four years.

