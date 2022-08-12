Advertise
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local restaurants and staff

Alabama Restaurant Week
Alabama Restaurant Week
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Restaurant Week kicks off Friday to show appreciation for local restaurants and their staff.

The two-week celebration, hosted by the Alabama Department of Tourism, is held throughout the state and runs through August 28th.

The tourism department says Alabama’s restaurants need and deserve our support because they offer so much more than a place to eat- restaurants are places we celebrate and make memories.

Restaurant Week is about supporting local restaurants, trying something new, and strengthening relationships between restaurants, diners, and visitors. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about the variety and quality of restaurants and food experiences around Alabama and increase business for local restaurants, especially during the late summer, which can be a slower time for restaurants.

If you’re unsure where to start participating in Restaurant Week, check out the Alabama Department of Tourism’s Restaurant Week website.

