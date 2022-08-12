Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama returning Native American artifacts to tribes

State Archives and History
State Archives and History(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remains and adorned objects from the 18th century will no longer be displayed in the state’s exhibition “The First Alabamians.”

Thirty-seven sets of human remains and 380 objects were discovered by archeology enthusiasts from the Alabama Anthropologic Society. The society dug up graves of Native Americans in central Alabama. In the early 1900s. They turned their findings over to the department.

Alabama Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray says the department has taken good care the artifacts, but he says the origins of how they came to Alabama was problematic.

“The truth is these were the graves of individuals who are ancestors of Native American people today that were opened and disturbed,” said Murray.

Those artifacts will be returned to their tribes as part of the the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, a federal law the Alabama Department of Archives and History has been compliant with since 2018.

The department began phase one of repatriating items in May and plans to be complete next spring.

“This is a long-term project that will result in a large amount of material. Those will ultimately go back to federally recognized tribes for final disposition,” said Murray.

Murray says their purpose of having these artifacts displayed was to educate the public about Native American culture.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

Latest News

The Pine Level Incorporation Committee plans to hold a public meeting for residents to learn...
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
Teachers are more likely to see and report signs of abuse
Child Protect says most abuses cases reported during school year
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
Child Protect says most abuses cases reported during school year
Child Protect says most abuses cases reported during school year
State leaders address allocation of ARPA funds
State leaders address allocation of ARPA funds