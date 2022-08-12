Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts

Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA)
Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA)(AEMA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts.

The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.

The governor also shared the following comment:

“Alabama stands ready to continue supporting our friends in Kentucky, and I am pleased that the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is able to lend a helping hand at this time. We are certainly no strangers to natural disasters, so, our folks are well-equipped and experienced, and I know they will be able to help Kentucky, even in the smallest ways. We remain ready to offer additional support, if needed.”

Governor Kay Ivey

If you are interested in the relief efforts for the Kentucky flooding recovery and would like learn about how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Technology in the classroom has its place but educators say cell phones have become a...
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
Missing Houston County man located
The Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent. Source: WBRC file video
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local establishments, staff
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local establishments, staff