Alert issued for missing Houston County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen leaving a Dothan hotel.

According to the sheriff’s office, an endangered missing person alert has been issued for Rodney Earl Rudd. Rudd, 68, was reportedly last seen on Thursday around 2:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane at an extended stay hotel.

Rudd is believed to be in a 2016 white Nissan Frontier 4-door. He is described as being 5′11″, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

It is believed Rudd may be experiencing an Alzheimer’s or Dementia episode, the alert added.

If you see Rudd or know of his whereabouts, please call 793-7000, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 334- 677-4808 or 334 677-4807 with tips or information.

