Changes for the weekend

A cool front will bring much lower rain chances
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again in the forecast today as a tropical air mass holds strong.

Much lower chances for rain and storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Much lower chances for rain and storms Saturday, Sunday and Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be around 60% this afternoon into the evening. Some showers are possible during the morning as well, but most will be dry.

A frontal boundary will have a hard time pushing south of the area tonight into tomorrow, but it should do just enough to significantly lower rain chances for the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible in South Alabama Saturday.
A few showers and storms are possible in South Alabama Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Some isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday as the front hangs out in South Alabama. Those with the best chance of seeing that will be south of I-85. Many will avoid this and enjoy a dry day. Sunday should then be dry for everyone.

Monday could bring a few showers and storms, but should again be mainly dry.

Highs will come up this weekend into next week.
Highs will come up this weekend into next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Daily afternoon and evening shower and storm opportunities should enter the forecast again beginning Tuesday and lasting through the rest of next week.

Upper 80s should do it for today’s high temperatures as clouds and rain will make it hard to get much above that. Lower 90s are back for Saturday and mid-90s are a solid possibility Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

