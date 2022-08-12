Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport

Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested.

Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.

“It’s troubling anytime you see something like that but it’s one of things we did report it, and it’s something we investigated and DCH did cooperate with us fully and that person from my understanding is no longer an employee at DCH and we were able to find probable cause to get an arrest warrant for the individual,” said Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Tuscaloosa County jail records indicate bond for Quarles has been set at $5,000. Police said the victim in the case was not seriously injured in the alleged abuse but did have visible marks on his arm.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Quarles on social media for a response, but we haven’t heard back from her.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technology in the classroom has its place but educators say cell phones have become a...
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Missing Houston County man located
Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA)
Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts
The Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent. Source: WBRC file video
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local establishments, staff
Alabama Restaurant Week celebrates local establishments, staff