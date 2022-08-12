Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.

ADOC says life-saving measures were taken before he was transported to the health care unit but the efforts failed and White was pronounced dead. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.

