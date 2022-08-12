Longtime limousine and transport service looks to hire drivers as demand skyrockets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Touch of Class Limousine and Transport has a long history that stretches over nearly 40 years.

“They started when there was no black car service, limousine service here in Central Alabama,” said David Sadler, owner of Touch of Class Limousine and Transport.

A cornerstone in the Capital City, Touch of Class has had a long list of clients including some famous ones.

“The list of clients are endless, and I can name from Smokey Robinson to Evander Holyfield,” said Sadler.

During the pandemic, David Sadler, owner of CSI Transportation, bought Touch of Class. He says the need is there and the demand is great for transportation services with more people traveling.

“We are turning down, and I’m not exaggerating, five to 10 calls a day. The business is there, we just don’t have the drivers,” said Sadler.

To keep up with the demand right now Sadler is looking to immediately hire between 5 to 10 drivers and fill some admin positions.

“The good thing about us is, it’s all based on your schedule. So that’s why we say we’re a little bit different than the average job. We just want people to have a work-life balance and have fun at what they do,” said Sadler.

Sadler says if they are unable to get those positions filled by the end of August he is going to have to make a very tough decision.

“I have to make a personal decision to, you know, possibly close down Touch of Class. The last thing you want is to have this great service and this name that’s known for you know, exceptional service and not be able to keep up with demand,” said Sadler.

If you don’t have a chauffeur’s license or a “Class B” with a passenger endorsement Sadler says they will help you in obtaining the proper license. If you are interested you can email sadler.alabamalimo@gmail.com.

