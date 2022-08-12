Advertise
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town

The Pine Level Incorporation Committee plans to hold a public meeting for residents to learn more on August 22.
The Pine Level Incorporation Committee plans to hold a public meeting for residents to learn more on August 22.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brochures are being handed out and yard signs are popping up in Pine Level, as residents push to make the community in Autauga County a town.

“We feel like we need a say so in the development of Pine Level,” said Ken Hollon with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee. “Right now, it is a hodgepodge.”

That is why the Pine Level Incorporation Committee was created. The group is trying to rally support for creating their own municipality.

They are concerned that neighboring communities may eventually annex Pine Level.

“We don’t want a bunch of rules and regulations, but we want just enough that it will give the people a say so,” Hollon added.

The process to become a town does not happen overnight. The committee’s website outlines many requirements, two of them being at least 300 residents and a petition signed by at least 15 percent of voters. They hope to get those signatures soon.

The Pine Level Incorporation Committee also said establishing a town here would allow them to keep tax dollars more local.

If another municipality were to take control of Pine Level, the committee fears their sales tax dollars would benefit a larger, surrounding municipality. Still, some residents are hesitant.

“I don’t want my taxes to go up. Well, if you do nothing, your taxes are going to go up because we’re going to be annexed,” Hollon said.

If the committee is successful, they will send their petition to the probate judge in an aim to schedule an election to become a town.

The Pine Level Incorporation Committee plans to hold a public meeting for residents to learn more on August 22. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Marbury High School.

