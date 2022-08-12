Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WSFA) - The ability to shop during overnight hours was a staple at many Walmart stores prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while the pandemic has eased, America’s largest retailer’s decision against returning to 24-hour operations has not.

Walmart, along with a number of other chains, shifted their operating hours in early 2020 to perform enhanced cleaning and to allow associates time to restock shelves as the pandemic ramped up.

As some COVID-19 restrictions eased in mid-2021, Walmart adjusted its hours for U.S. stores to 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. local time.

Don’t expect to be able to fill your cart or run in for an emergency item at 2 a.m. any time soon, though.

“There are no plans at this time to return our Walmart stores to 24-hour per day operations,” said Charles Crowson, director of Walmart Press Office Corporate Communications. He did not further explain the decision.

Customers will have to continue seeking other options, at least for the time being, for any overnight shopping needs.

