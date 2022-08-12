Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning.

Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified her as 23-year-old Mikayla L. Ramsey.

A passenger in the car with Ramsey was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. The extent of that person’s injuries are not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Erskine Jackson, 50, is charged with murder in the death of Enrico Coleman, 57.
Montgomery police charge man in March homicide
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents, located...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’

Latest News

The Pine Level Incorporation Committee plans to hold a public meeting for residents to learn...
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
Coaches Preview with Rosie Langello
Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray
Technology in the classroom has its place but educators say cell phones have become a...
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
Cannabis revenue benefits the Stateline.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopts updated guidelines