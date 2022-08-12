Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning.

Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified her as 23-year-old Mikayla L. Ramsey.

A passenger in the car with Ramsey was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. The extent of that person’s injuries are not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

