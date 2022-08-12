Advertise
WSFA 12 News at 5, 6 to air online only Friday due to NFL coverage

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NBC’s coverage of the NFL preseason game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

WSFA 12 News at 5 and 6 will not be broadcast on air during those times. However, the newscasts will air live on our website and the WSFA 12 News app, as well as at the top of this story.

WSFA 12 News First at Four, The News at Nine and WSFA 12 News at 10 will not be impacted.

