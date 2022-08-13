3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning.

According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are referring to the incident as a death investigation.

WSFA 12 News asked if foul play is suspected, but authorities said they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

