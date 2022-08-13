Advertise
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning.

According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are referring to the incident as a death investigation.

WSFA 12 News asked if foul play is suspected, but authorities said they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

