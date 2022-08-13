First Alert: Tracking a drier forecast this weekend, followed by rain & storm chances next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mix of sun and clouds has blanked Central and South Alabama this Saturday. One or two showers have formed across the region, but a large majority of the area has remained dry.

As we push into the evening and tonight, we will keep with the slightly lower humidity, along with partly cloudy skies and a shower or two. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s, with light to calm winds.

Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s with southeast winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies and calm winds.

Temperatures will start to climb again Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs are forecasted to warm into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible to start the week, along with a slight rise in the humid factor. Overnight lows during this period of time will remain in the lower to middle 70s.

We track our next boundary that will slide into the region mid-week. The front is forecasted to stall and increase our rain and storm chances Wednesday through the start of next weekend.

Afternoon highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are forecasted to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The humid factor will again be high and noticeable when walking outside. Overnight lows mid-to-late week will hover in the 60s and 70s with lingering showers or storms possible each night.

A few storms during late week next week could pack a punch, with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

This weather pattern looks to linger into next weekend. Afternoon highs will hover in the 80s and 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Scattered to isolated rain and storms will be possible with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

