Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation

Montgomery City Hall
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.

Project manager Phillip Howard said connecting, preserving and revitalizing significant landmarks will require building relationships.

“Building trust with the community, building trust with the stewards of the history, wonderful organizations who’ve already been doing our hard work for years,” Howard said.

Howard added that communities must work together and have access to resources needed to preserve history so it does not die with the next generation.

“I have two small children,” he said, “I want them to know what happened in Marion, and I want them to know what happened in Whitehall, in Lawrenceburg and Selma and Montgomery and Anniston and Tuskegee and Birmingham.”

Federal stakeholders will also be present at the meeting to discuss strategies for preservation.

