Montgomery mayor featured on PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured on a newly released documentary film.

Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience.

The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the country to see how people overcome societal stigma and obstacles as they seek to reinvent their lives.

During their journey through Selma and Montgomery, the trio met Reed, who listened to their stories and explained how the community can come together to bring change to the criminal justice system.

