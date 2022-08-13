Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer.

Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery near the Chantilly Parkway exit by using lights and sirens placed on a black 2017 Dodge Charger.

Additional details surrounding the incident and Kornosky’s arrest have not been released.

Kornosky was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center. He was placed under a $15,000 bail but has since bonded out.

