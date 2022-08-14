2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured.

According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The other shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery police.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road in reference to a person shot, Carson said. Police said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The injuries of the victims in both shootings are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

