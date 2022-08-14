First Alert: Rain and storm chances rise through the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured a mix of sun and clouds across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide.

Tonight skies will remain partly to mostly clear. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s with light to calm winds.

The heat sticks around for the start to the work and school week. Afternoon highs on Monday will warm into the middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Isolated pockets of rain and storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon hours. Lows will hover in the 70s with a lingering shower.

More heat is expected for Tuesday. Highs will again warm into the middle 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain isolated in nature during the afternoon hours. Lows will hover in the middle to lower 90s with mostly clear conditions.

A frontal boundary looks to slide into the region on Wednesday and stall through mid-to-late week. That will be the culprit of increased rain and storm chances for Wednesday through next weekend.

Highs on Wednesday will top out in the 80s and 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for midweek. A shower or storm will linger into the nighttime hours Wednesday and lows will hover in the 70s.

Along with the increased rain and storms, the humid factor will also remain high for the week ahead. Making it feel sticky when stepping outside.

Due to the increased rain chances for Thursday and Friday, afternoon highs late week will warm into the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.

As of right now, this more active weather pattern looks to continue into the weekend ahead. Afternoon highs will hover in the 80s and 90s Saturday and Sunday with isolated to scattered rain and storm chances possible. Overnight lows will again hover in the 60s and 70s.

While rain chances are forecasted to increase through the week, it does not look to be a washout for everyone. Typical of summer time, the stormy weather will be rather hit-or-miss across the region. With some areas seeing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, while others will remain dry.

