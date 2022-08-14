MPS aims to release superintendent’s plans for first 100 days this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is setting its sights on the future. New superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said his team aims to release a plan for his first 100 days this week.

“That 100-day plan is really to assess where we are, to listen to the community, get a sense of what our goals and aspirations are as a community, and in building what we’re going to do long term,” Brown said.

It has been over two years since the school board voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee High Schools.

Both schools are named after Confederate figures, and still are to this day.

“Obviously, we had a superintendent change, end of the school year. So, naturally those things would kind of go to the wayside,” he said, adding that renaming remains a priority for MPS. “I would imagine before the end of the first semester, we’ll have an identified name for those schools for implementation for next school year.”

MPS had originally hoped to vote on school name changes in April.

In light of recent mass shootings across the county and violent crime in Montgomery, WSFA 12 News asked Brown if his plan will include measures surrounding school security. He shared it will.

Overall, the plan is meant to engage the community and pinpoint areas that need attention.

“We’re going to do something that’s going to be a digital version that we’re going to be updating on a regular basis,” Brown said. “I’m hoping to get an update on where that is by the end of this week, so we can actually have that out for the public to consume.”

