Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. The House select committee will have its first public hearing in its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is expected to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air from the burning car before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington.

It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many on Capitol Hill remain on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities said the man, whose identity has not been released, crashed into the barricade and that as he was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The man then opened fire, firing several shots into the air as police approached.

Capitol Police said the man shot himself as the officers neared. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said “it does not appear the man was targeting any member of Congress” and that investigators are examining the man’s background as they work to try to discern a motive. Both the House and Senate are in recess and very few staff members work in the Capitol complex at that hour.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported and police do not believe any officers returned fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
Takea Shackleford admits to WALA on camera that she was shoplifting and that she stabbed the...
Dollar store manager in critical condition after being stabbed by shoplifter, Alabama police say

Latest News

Petco donates $55,000 to Montgomery Humane Society
Petco donates $55,000 to Montgomery Humane Society
MMFA unveils new art exhibit looking at anti-Black violence in America
MMFA unveils new art exhibit looking at anti-Black violence in America
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
Midtown YMCA holds 3rd annual tailgating, BBQ cook-off
Midtown YMCA holds 3rd annual tailgating, BBQ cook-off