Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama tops AP preseason Top 25 for second straight season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 for the second straight season.

With 1,566 poll points, Alabama edged out Ohio State (1,506 points) and Georgia (1,455) for first place. Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State received six and Georgia received the remaining three.

The Crimson Tide lost multiple key players this past season to the NFL draft but, the team is returning two key players in Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young and the National Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr.

Under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll seven times, only Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 more times in the preseason rankings.

Last season, Alabama was ranked No. 1 to start the season but a loss to Georgia in the National Championship dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 2.

Alabama’s season will start Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. as Utah State rolls into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

See below for the full AP Top 25 ranking:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

To view other teams receiving votes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib wanted in youth coach’s death
Prattville holds light show at high school stadium
Prattville holds light show at high school stadium
Biscuits win on wild pitch in extras in Chattanooga
Biscuits win on wild pitch in extras in Chattanooga