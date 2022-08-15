Birmingham Police Chief says city’s curfew for children under 17 will be enforced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminded parents and caregivers about the curfew law for children under the age of 17, and Birmingham’s Police Chief plans to enforce it.

Chief Scott Thurmond said the city put the law in place to keep your kids safe and keep them off the streets after hours.

And with the recent uptick in crimes involving youth, the mayor and the chief said this is critically important for parents and caregivers.

On his Facebook page Sunday, Mayor Woodfin said the safety of our community isn’t just in the hands of law enforcement.

Parents please remember, the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17 during the following hours: - During daytime school hours - Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. - Weekend and holiday nights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. We need to understand the safety of our community isn’t only in the hands of police and laws on the books. We all must play a role and take responsibility. As a community, we must learn to police ourselves and keep the peace within our own homes and neighborhoods and public spaces. Posted by Randall Woodfin on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Chief Thurmond echoed those words Monday saying it’s important to know where your children are at all times.

Both men agree that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep our kids safe, but it’s ultimately parents who will pay the penalty, if their children are caught being out past curfew.

“So, it’s a citation initially and appearance for the parents to appear in court, and they’ll have a court date to appear before a judge. Being a parent is a full-time job in addition to your full-time job and so, we owe it to our children to know where they are and to keep them safe. Something can always happen anytime of day. You know, there’s no way to have that perfect scenario, but I think this is a good start. This is what we need to enforce that amongst the youth,” Chief Thurmond said.

On school nights the curfew goes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On weekends and holidays, it’s 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Again, this applies to children 17 and younger.

