Grant to help adoptions at Prattville Autauga Humane Society, educate public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new partnership is aiming to help the Prattville Autauga Humane Society find homes for its animals and educate the public.

Right now, the Prattville Autauga Humane shelter is caring for about 150 animals, which is more than it has room for. According to the facility, 73 of those animals have come just in the last two weeks.

Even though 52 animals have been adopted, shelter officials say the intake to adoption ratio is not sustainable. So. the shelter is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society, which has given PAHS a grant to reduce adoption fees.

During August, dog adoptions are $20, and cats are $10. Regular adoption qualifications apply. The fee will still include age-appropriate vaccines and microchips. Animals that have not had their spay/neuter surgeries will receive a certificate that will reduce the surgery cost when they are old enough, shelter officials said.

Along with reduced adoption rates, PAHS and Best Friends Animal Society are also teaming up to help give the community the tools to hopefully rehome their pets that they can no longer care for without making the shelter their first choice. They are working on creating a better-managed intake approach to help prevent overcrowding, which is a significant cause of euthanasia.

The shelter is also making appointments for owner surrenders to manage the shelter intakes better. During this process, the shelter can spend time with an owner to learn more about their animal to make better adoption decisions.

So, how can the community help?

Spaying and neutering: The most important way to keep unwanted litters down.

Volunteer: PAHS can always use an extra pair of hands to help with dishes, laundry, cleaning, dog walking, and socializing. If your superpower is maintenance and repairs, you can always use help around the shelter.

Fostering: Fostering underage puppies and kittens, a dog that needs a little extra attention, dogs going through heartworm treatment.

Donations: Monetary donations to help pay for vaccines, tests, and medications. Donations of food and treats. Donations of office supplies and paper goods. Donations to Buster’s Fund, the medical fund used for sick and injured animals. We also treat heartworm-positive dogs with this fund.

PAHS is open Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. for adoptions. No appointment is necessary. You can see all of the shelter’s adoptable pets on this website.

For owner surrenders, you must call the shelter for an appointment at 334 358-2882.

