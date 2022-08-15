Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
The FBI is facing an unprecedented number of threats following the search of Trump's home at...
FBI, DHS issue warning for online threats against law enforcement
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars