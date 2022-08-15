Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed.

Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large.

According to officials, the arrests stemmed from a complaint from a neighbor that Opelika Animal Control investigated.

The Opelika Municipal Court found probable cause for the warrants to be issued.

On August 15, the Prices turned themselves into the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

