Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed.

Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large.

According to officials, the arrests stemmed from a complaint from a neighbor that Opelika Animal Control investigated.

The Opelika Municipal Court found probable cause for the warrants to be issued.

On August 15, the Prices turned themselves into the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

Latest News

DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
It was a busy weekend on Troy University’s Campus before classes resumed on Monday.
Troy University welcomes new students, some changes
The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!
Montgomery Zoo welcomes 7 capybara pups
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.