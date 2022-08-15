Advertise
Montgomery joins nationwide effort spotlighting actions against crime, gun violence

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is joining a nationwide effort to spotlight ways cities are taking action against rising crime and gun violence.

According to the city, the effort is being coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to showcase how they are working to make their communities safer.

Reed will host a kickoff press conference at Montgomery City Hall for the weeklong campaign.

“Mayors have attended the funerals and heard the stories of families destroyed because the wrong person had access to a deadly firearm. And as mayors in blue, red, and purple states, we know gun violence is a national epidemic that requires immediate, national action,” said Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, VA, and the President of the Democratic Mayors Association. “Mayors Stopping Crime: A Week of Action will showcase all the innovative ways Democratic Mayors across the country are fighting back to make their communities safer by being tough on crime and tough on the root causes of crime.”

Under the leadership of Mayor Steven L. Reed, according to the city, crime in Montgomery continues to drop:

  • Homicides are down more than 15% YOY;
  • MPD boasts a 69% clearance rate;
  • Overall crime is down 20% YOY;

Other participating mayors include Levar Stoney of Richmond, VA; Sylvester Turner of Houston, TX; Melvin Carter of St. Paul, MN; Justin Bibb of Cleveland, OH; Regina Romero of Tucson, AZ; Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, MO; Jack Bradley of Lorain, OH; Libby Schaaf of Oakland, CA; Jane Castor of Tampa, FL; Todd Gloria of San Diego, CA; Caroline Simmons of Stamford, CT; Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, LA; Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati, OH; Steve Adler of Austin, TX; Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison, WI; Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio, TX; Kate Gallego of Phoenix, AZ; Joyce Craig of Manchester, NH; John Ernst of Brookhaven, GA; Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City, UT; and more.

