Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020.

Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of Davis stealing three vehicles used in alleged robberies at various Montgomery businesses.

The first carjacking and robbery happened on January 23, 2020. Davis approached a vehicle in Montgomery with a woman and her two grandchildren, displayed a gun he had in his waistband, and told her, “Don’t move or say anything. All I want is the car.” Once Davis took the car, Howard said he proceeded to the Sunoco at the corner of Carmichael and East Trinity.

The second carjacking and robbery happened on October 30, 2020. During that incident, a man and his 15-year-old son were parked on the side of the street. When the father got out of the car and walked around the other side, he saw Davis pointing two guns at the 15-year-old. The father and son quickly moved from the vehicle, and Davis drove away with the car. According to Howard, testimony then alleged Davis robbed the Dollar General on Perry Hill Road about 25 minutes after the carjacking.

In the last carjacking and robbery, Davis approached a man sitting in a car outside a Montgomery business on November 11, 2020. Davis pointed a gun at the man and demanded he get out. Davis then took the car, and, within 10 minutes, a robbery occurred at the Fresh Market grocery store on Perry Hill Road, Howard added. Less than 10 minutes after the Fresh Market robbery, witnesses testified that Davis entered a Dollar General on the Eastern Boulevard, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.

Davis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 21 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. There is no parole in the federal system.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.