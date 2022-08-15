Advertise
Montgomery Zoo welcomes 7 capybara pups

The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!
The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!((Source: Montgomery Zoo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!

According to the zoo, a female capybara, Belle, gave birth to three boys, Antonio, Bruno and Felix, and a girl, Mirabel. Later on, another female, Jasmine, gave birth to three boys, Han, Chewy and Luke.

Capybaras are classified as the world’s largest rodents. Their gestation can be up to 120 days and litter sizes range from one to seven pups. The pups are precocious and are already able to follow their moms, swim, run, and play very quickly after birth, according to the zoo.

The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!
The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!((Source: Montgomery Zoo))
The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!
The Montgomery Zoo welcomed seven pups to its Capybara exhibit in July!((Source: Montgomery Zoo))

Successful litters are not common among zoos. However, the Montgomery Zoo has had great success since housing this species, according to Animal Care Manager Andi Clason.

Once they are weaned, which happens around 16 weeks, the pups will be transferred to other zoological facilities when they reach sexual maturity around one and a half years old.

