Rainfall in 2022 is running above normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If 2022 has seemed like a wet and stormy year, you may be on to something. Montgomery is running two inches above normal for the year as of mid-August.

Other locations across Central Alabama are running even more above normal than that. A city’s exact rain total all depends on how many times it has received a downpour this summer. Some days can bring 1-2″ of rain to one city, but the next city over stays completely dry. That’s really the difference in rain totals across the region at this point.

Rainfall thru August 15th is running 2" above normal in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

January, June and July have all been below normal, but every other month -- including August -- has seen above normal rainfall in the Capital City. Again, there are some differences between cities, but most of us have seen more months with above normal rainfall.

This has resulted in little to no drought concerns across much of Alabama.

For Central Alabama in particular that is especially true. There are a few areas labeled “abnormally dry” in this part of the state, but most are doing just fine with respect to rainfall.

Total rain over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

If you want more rain, though, you’re in luck! The next seven days are forecast to bring a solid 2-4″ of rain to just about every community in Central Alabama. Of course there will be some who less and some who see more.

The overall pattern supports a couple to a few inches of rain by the close of the upcoming weekend. Rain and storms remain possible next week, too, so August will likely end wetter than average by the time all is said and done!

