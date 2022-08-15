Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer.
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

Latest News

The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria
A Homeland Security bulletin says more Donald Trump supporters have been threatening federal...
Calls for calm as Trump supports blast FBI after Mar-a-Lago search
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago
File Photo: NOT photo of animal available for adoption at Prattville Autauga Humane Society.
Grant to help adoptions at Prattville Autauga Humane Society, educate public
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly trial on whether he fixed 2008 trial set to start