Strong storms possible this week

Late Monday and again Wednesday could bring stronger storms
Strong storms possible late today, more wet weather later this week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week will go from very hot with lower storm chances to not-so-hot with much higher rain chances. No one day is completely dry, but the second half of the week will bring wetter conditions.

A few strong storms are possible late today.
A few strong storms are possible late today.(WSFA 12 News)

Today will be mainly dry through 4 p.m. After that isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main chance of this activity will come after 6 p.m. thru midnight. Any storms that push through could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.

A mostly dry day Tuesday will be followed by a transition to wetter weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday before rain becomes more numerous to end the workweek.

Rain coverage ramps up later this week.
Rain coverage ramps up later this week.(WSFA 12 News)

No complete washouts are forecast at this point, but high rain and storm coverage is likely late this week. Another chance of some stronger storms exists Wednesday as well.

Temperatures will go from the middle 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. You can thank the clouds and elevated rain chances for that temperature drop!

Temperatures will dip late this week with more rain and storms.
Temperatures will dip late this week with more rain and storms.(WSFA 12 News)

The weekend shouldn’t be quite as wet as Thursday and Friday, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day. Temperatures rebound a little bit into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

