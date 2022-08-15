Advertise
Troy University welcomes new students, some changes

By Julia Avant
Aug. 15, 2022
Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a busy weekend on Troy University’s campus before classes resumed on Monday.

Sorority bid day was on Saturday. On Sunday, Troy University held its Odyssey Convocation in Trojan Arena to welcome incoming freshmen.

“We are certainly looking to trend a little higher than we were last year, which is good news for us, a few more students on campus, which is always good news” said Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Lance Tatum.

Tatum says programs like nursing and business are growing, too, while the university works to develop more opportunities for the social science and humanity majors. Hybrid classes are still available to students who choose to attend school online.

The school is also focused on providing a collegiate experience outside of the classroom, Tatum added.

Troy University SGA President Ava Carnazza says the student government is working on making Trojan Points available off campus so students can support local businesses.

