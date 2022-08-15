Advertise
US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.(Source: Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.

The military says there were no casualties or damage.

It said Monday’s attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter militants from the Islamic State group.

Such attacks on al-Tanf are rare.

U.S. officials said in October they believe Iran was behind a similar attack on the base that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

