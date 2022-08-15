WSFA to sponsor 2022 Fraud Summit, set for Aug. 25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is proud to sponsor the upcoming 2022 Fraud Summit, presented by the city of Montgomery as a way to help protect people from all kinds of scams.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama 2022 Fraud Summit will take place on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Montgomery City Hall Auditorium.

Organizers say the summit will be a comprehensive look at some ways citizens can protect themselves from scams in the River Region. Speakers include those from the Alabama Securities Commission, Jones School of Law, Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama, AARP and Trustmark.

If you would like to attend this summit, you’ll need to RSVP by Aug. 22 to get your free ticket and lunch. You can do so by calling 334-625-2714 or emailing amyrick@montgomeryal.gov.

WSFA 12 News will bring you coverage of this summit throughout the day starting with Today in Alabama.

