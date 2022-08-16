Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 6- to 7-pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity about 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue, who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part, which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
An arrest has been made.
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
According to Doug Howard, Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday.
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - Sidney Powell is shown in this undated file photo. A report by the Washington Post said...
Trump allies arranged the copying of voting machine data from battleground states, report says
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition.
'Mullet Boy' competes in top 25 USA Mullet Championship finals
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident