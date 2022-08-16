Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month.

Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who was found in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on Aug. 6. He was taken into custody by U.S. marshals Tuesday.

No other information about the case was released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.