Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month.

Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who was found in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on Aug. 6. He was taken into custody by U.S. marshals Tuesday.

No other information about the case was released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
According to Doug Howard, Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday.
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs back home after trip to South Korea
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs back home after trip to South Korea
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Neighboring Montgomery businesses hit by string of burglaries
Neighboring Montgomery businesses hit by string of burglaries
Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now,...
String of Break-ins Hit East Montgomery Businesses